Terms of commissioning of Azerbaijan's first dredging vessel disclosed (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Baku Shipyard LLC and Dutch Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V. have begun construction on the dredge vessel CSD 650, which is expected to be launched at the end of 2025, Chairman of the Board of Baku Shipyard Elshad Nuriyev told Trend.

According to Nuriyev, the customer of such a dredging vessel is Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC.

"The construction of such a vessel is quite important. The presence of such vessels in the country is required to reduce the level of the Caspian Sea. For the first time, a vessel of this type will be built in Azerbaijan," Nuriyev emphasized.

The work of the dredging vessel is aimed at creating conditions in the ports of Azerbaijan for them to be able to serve vessels with a draft of more than 6-8 meters, such as tankers of 8,000 tons operating in the Caspian Sea.

Due to the shoaling of the Caspian Sea, the process of receiving such vessels is currently facing difficulties, as the bottom of the Azerbaijani Caspian water area is now mostly hard clay, whereas before there was sand and light clay.

Therefore, modern dredging vessels are required, such as the CSD 650 type with a powerful shovel and other technological features.

Nuriyev also told Trend that the shipyard is building a tanker by order of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan), with the cost determined at $28.8 million; the shipyard also has an order for a ferry for the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company.

"The enterprise has signed contracts, and orders are being formed and tanker orders concern an 8,000-ton and a 12,000-ton tanker," the chairman said.

"We plan to fulfill the orders until 2030," Nuriyev added.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Baku Shipyard and Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V. in June this year, and a construction contract was signed on October 12.

