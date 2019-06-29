Residents of Kazakhstan's Arys return home after ammo depot explosion

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

All residents of Kazakhstan’s Arys city have returned to their homes after leaving evacuation sites in Shymkent city and Turkestan region, Trend reports with reference to Kazakh media.

Residents began returning to the city on Friday of June 28. Some 640 specialists were assigned with helping residents when returning back home. No resident of Arys is staying on evacuation sites.

On morning of June 24, an explosion occurred at an ammunition depot near the Kazakh town of Arys. Following the blast, the state of emergency was declared. Mass evacuation of nearly 45,000 people living in the area was initiated. Groups of rescuers, teams of doctors and surgeons were dispatched to the city.

