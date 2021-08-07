CA countries developing measures to launch full-fledged operation of a single energy ring

First Deputy Director of the Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President of Uzbekistan Akramjon Nematov commented on the third consultative meeting of the heads of states of Central Asia held in Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Kun.Uz.

“Special attention was paid to the creation of a common energy space. Significant progress has already been observed in this direction. Practical measures are being developed to launch the full-fledged operation of a single energy ring in Central Asia,” Nematov said.

An agreement was reached between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on mutual supplies of electricity in the amount of up to 750 million kWh. A similar agreement exists between Bishkek and Nur-Sultan. Also, Tashkent, together with Dushanbe, plans to build two HPPs with a capacity of 320 MW on the Zarafshan River. Uzbekistan has shown its readiness to participate in the construction projects of the Kambar-Ata and Rogun hydroelectric power stations.

At the same time, the President of Uzbekistan proposed to continue efforts to expand mutually beneficial cooperation through the introduction of green energy and energy efficient technologies. It was proposed to intensify the activities of the Coordinating Electricity and Energy Council of the Central Asian countries, expanding its mandate and powers, as well as increasing the level of representation in this structure, Nematov noted.

Uzbekistan is also trying to intensify cooperation in accelerating the “greening” of almost all sectors of the economy of the region's countries so that the Central Asian states do not remain aloof from the transition to “green” development and can effectively adapt to the negative consequences of global warming.

For close coordination of joint efforts, President Mirziyoyev proposed to develop a regional program “Green Agenda” for Central Asia.