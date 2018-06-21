Ashgabat proposes to establish special UN structure on water issues for Central Asia

21 June 2018 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, speaking at the international high-level conference in Dushanbe June 20, proposed to establish a specialized UN structure on water issues for Central Asia, the state agency “Turkmenistan Dovlet Khabarlary” reported.

The capital of Tajikistan hosts a forum dedicated to the UN Decade of Action "Water for sustainable development in 2018-2028". Noting that one of the effective steps could be the establishment of a specialized UN structure on water issues for Central Asia, the Turkmen leader expressed confidence that the experience of the international community in solving water and water-energy problems can find be effectively used, the message says.

The states of the region and the UN Secretariat were invited to consider this issue in detail. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted the need to achieve a reasonable balance between economic activity and the preservation of water resources, and their effective management.

Global warming and the emergence of various natural and man-made cataclysms - all these are inevitable phenomena that the world is facing and will face, and the reaction to them should not be spontaneous, dictated only by momentary, narrow national needs, said the message of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Today, it is necessary to have systemic mechanisms of international cooperation aimed at minimizing risks, the head of state continued.

The development of the states of the region, their economy, social sphere, and the level of well-being and quality of life of people directly depend on access to water resources, and effective management of them, Berdimuhamedov said.

Therefore, equality, respect, and responsibility should serve as the fundamental and characteristic criteria in relations between the countries of Central Asia in matters of water use, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Turkmenistan has always stated that water issues in the region should be resolved on the basis of generally recognized norms of international law; taking into account the interests of each of the Central Asian states; and with the active participation of international organizations, the TDKh emphasizes.

Turkmenistan borders on Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with agreed quotas from four transboundary rivers: the Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murgab.

