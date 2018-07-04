Kazakh Foreign Ministry talks on possible date of new meeting on Syria

4 July 2018 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

There is no exact date of the next meeting on Syria in Astana, official representative of Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aybek Smadiyarov said July 4, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

“We hope that the negotiations (on Syria in Astana) will be held by the end of the year,” he said.

Astana hosted nine rounds of negotiations for the settlement in Syria, where an armed conflict continues since 2011. The main decision of the meetings in Astana was the creation of de-escalation zones, which significantly reduced the level of violence in Syria.

Azernews Newspaper
