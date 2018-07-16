Reserves of oilseeds announced in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Stocks of oilseeds amounted to 386,200 tons in Kazakhstan as of July 1 this year, the Committee of Statistics of Kazakhstan stated July 16.

In addition, 175.3 thousand tons of sunflower seeds, 123.1 thousand tons - flax seeds, 38.3 thousand tons - soybeans, 34.4 thousand tons - rape seeds, 10.3 thousand tons - safflower, 3.5 thousand tons - mustard, one ton - dodder-seed, 57.7 tons - cotton seeds were stored in the country as of the beginning of the current month, according to statistical data.

East Kazakhstan holds the first place in terms of volume – 109,100 tons of oilseeds are being stored there. Akmola region comes in second with 71,900 tons, with North Kazakhstan region being third, with 71,300 tons.

It is planned to expand the acreage under oil crops to three million hectares within the framework of the State Program of Development of the Agro-Industrial Complex for 2017-2021.

It is predicted that this year the area under oilseeds will grow to 2.6 million hectares.

Last year, the increase in acreage under oilseeds amounted to 22 percent, which allowed Kazakhstan to gather a record crop of about 2.36 million tons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news