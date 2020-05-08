Kazakhstan confirms over 100 new coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Some 112 new coronavirus cases and one death were confirmed in Kazakhstan as of 9:30 (GMT +6) on May 8, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Healthcare Ministry.

New coronavirus cases were reported in country’s Akmola region (3 cases), Atyrau region (16 cases), Zhambyl region (2 cases), Karaganda region (3 cases), Kostanay region (2 cases), Kyzylorda region (2 cases), Mangystau region (4 cases), Turkestan region (1 case), Almaty city (72 cases) and Nur-Sultan city (7 cases).

The lethal case was reported in country’s Pavlodar region. The patient, born 1963, was admitted to the hospital on Apr. 23, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Kazakhstan since the virus was first confirmed in the country amounted to 4,690 cases. This includes 1,518 people who recovered from the coronavirus, and 31 patients who passed away.

Distribution of overall coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan’s regions:

Total infected Total recovered Total deaths Nur-Sultan city 905 347 3 Almaty city 1 501 331 9 Shymkent city 224 90 5 Akmola region 106 89 4 Aktobe region 172 34 Almaty region 176 45 Atyrau region 256 84 East Kazakhstan region 32 11 1 Zhambyl region 171 55 1 West Kazakhstan region 217 65 Karaganda region 180 83 3 Kostanay region 61 18 1 Kyzylorda region 225 148 Mangystau region 109 12 1 Pavlodar region 152 20 2 North Kazakhstan region 34 28 Turkestan region 169 58 1 TOTAL 4 690 1 518 31

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

