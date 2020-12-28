Kazakhstan confirms 733 more coronavirus cases, total at 152,460

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 733 more coronavirus cases, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

57 cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 83 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 54 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 57 in Almaty region, 133 in Atyrau region, 49 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 39 in West Kazakhstan, 39 in Karaganda region, 62 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 65 in Pavlodar region, 57 in North Kazakhstan, 10 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 152,460.