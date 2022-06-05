Voter turnout exceeds 60% at referendum in Kazakhstan - CEC

According to the data provided by the regional, cities of republican significance, the capital commissions, as of 16.00 on June 5, 2022, 60.80 % of the total number of citizens included in the lists received ballots, Trend reports citing Central election commission of Kazakhstan.

Including: in Akmola region - 65.11%, in Aktobe region - 53.52%, in Almaty region - 66.58%, in Atyrau region - 56.19%, in West Kazakhstan region - 57.70%, in Zhambyl region - 67.36%, in Karaganda region - 68.69%, in Kostanay region - 69.18%, in Kyzylorda region - 72.26 %, in Mangystau region - 53.13%, in Pavlodar region - 64.58% , in North Kazakhstan region - 69.80 %, in Turkestan region - 72.00 %, in East Kazakhstan region - 68.30% , in Nur-Sultan - 48.40%, in Almaty - 25.95 %, in Shymkent - 63.34 %

The next operational information will be presented at 18.00.