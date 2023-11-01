Kazakhstan, France to sign significant contracts - Macron

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. Kazakhstan and France will sign significant contracts today to advance strategic and economic relations, French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a visit to Astana, said in a meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

Macron thanked Tokayev for the invitation to visit Kazakhstan.

"We will be able to advance on important international topics, emphasize our commitment to the UN Charter, principles such as territorial integrity, national sovereignty. We will also be able to discuss key bilateral issues. We are important economic partners. In addition, I would like to note that we will sign significant contracts that will advance the strategic and economic relations between our countries," he said.

The leaders of the two countries discussed the state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-French strategic partnership.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening the political dialogue, deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, energy, transport, logistics and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

On November 1, Macron arrived on an official visit to Astana.

The volume of bilateral trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and France ranged from $2.5 billion to $6.5 billion per year over the past decade, with Kazakhstani exports accounting for 80-90 percent of the total volume.

By the end of 2022, trade volume stood at $4 billion, an increase of 30.4 percent over the previous year, with Kazakhstan's exports reaching $3.1 billion and imports reaching $916.5 million.

