Tokayev underscores importance of implementing new economic projects with France

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. During negotiations with French President Emmanuel Macron, special attention was paid to expanding the scope of interaction in the areas of trade, economics and investment, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a briefing for media representatives, Trend reports.

Tokayev noted the importance of implementing new projects related to raw materials, agricultural, transport, logistics sectors, light industry, healthcare, innovation, and finance.

"This is especially relevant in today's difficult geopolitical and geo-economic situation. A joint declaration of intent on cooperation on strategic minerals was signed between Kazakhstan and France. As you have seen, we have also reached agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim, Total Energies, and Alstom. These agreements will be beneficial for both countries," he said.

Tokayev noted that for the effective implementation of planned activities, it is necessary to promote joint investment projects at the ministerial level

"For this purpose, I proposed creating a special working group," he added.

On November 1, Macron arrived on an official visit to Astana.

From January through August 2023, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and France amounted to $2.7 billion, which is 21.1 percent higher than for the same period in 2022 ($2.2 billion).

Exports from Kazakhstan to France from January through August 2023 increased by 2.9 percent and amounted to $1.8 billion. Imports to Kazakhstan from France from January through August 2023 amounted to $881.8 million.

