Kazakhstan to implement major projects to boost cargo transportation by road

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 21. In the field of freight transportation by road in Kazakhstan, a significant increase in both transit and import-export cargo has been registered, said the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev during a press conference, Trend reports.

In 2022, 3.6 million tons were transported, which is 28.6 percent more than in 2021.

According to the minister, to ensure further growth, it is planned to modernize border crossing points on the borders with neighboring countries, as well as improve the system for issuing permit forms for the transportation of goods.

"It is also necessary to speed up the completion of the reconstruction and construction of major road corridors. These are the sections Astana-Almaty, Atyrau-Astrakhan and Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk," he said.

In 2024–2026, it is planned to cover about 4,700 km of main roads of republican significance with reconstruction and construction.

These are the sections of roads Aktobe-Ulgaysyn-Kyzylorda, Karaganda-Zhezkazga", Atyrau-Dossor, Astana-Kostanay-Russian border", Pavlodar-Russian border, Semei-Russian border, Atyrau- Uralsk and others.

New projects will be started in stages as transitional projects are completed.