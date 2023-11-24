Kazakh President urges SPECA heads to hike shots on alternative energy sources transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged SPECA leaders to intensify joint efforts on issues of transition to alternative energy sources, Trend reports.

He spoke at the first summit of the heads of state-participants of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

He also called on SPECA leaders to support Kazakhstan's initiative to establish a Central Asian Project Office on Climate Issues in Almaty.

"Interaction between digital technologies and artificial intelligence offers numerous opportunities. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence presents critical issues for the transformation of manufacturing, labor markets, and services. In our country, more than 90 percent of public services are delivered electronically, and the percentage of cashless transactions has surpassed 80 percent. Last year alone, the volume of IT exports increased fivefold. By 2026, we hope to have increased this sum to $1 billion," he added.

