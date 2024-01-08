Kazakhstan tops Central Asian nations in passport rating

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 7. Canadian consulting company Arton Capital has compiled a Global Passport Power Rank, Trend reports.

According to the Global Passport Power Rank, Kazakhstan ranks 56th in the world, as well as first in Central Asia.

Citizens of Kazakhstan can visit 42 countries visa-free, obtain visas upon arrival in another 48 countries, and require a pre-arranged visa for 108 countries. In the 2022 ranking, Kazakhstan also ranked 56th. Then Kazakhstanis could visit 41 countries visa-free and obtain visas upon arrival in another 50 countries.

The UAE passport topped the ranking, allowing its citizens to visit 132 countries visa-free, obtain visas upon arrival in 48 countries, and require a pre-arranged visa for only 18 countries.

Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands shared the second position. Their citizens need to obtain a visa in advance to visit 20 countries.

Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, and Luxembourg shared third place (mandatory visas are required for 21 countries).

The ranking is based on the number of countries where passport holders can visit visa-free or obtain visas upon arrival.