KazAID seeks to enhance its activities within OTS - Arken Arystanov

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) is actively seeking to enhance its engagement within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said Arken Arystanov, KazAID Chairman of the Board, at a briefing for foreign journalists, Trend reports.

"Lately, there's been a surge in activity within the OTS. Within its framework, three agencies are notably active: Turkish TIKA, Azerbaijani AIDA, and our own KazAID. The goal now is to pool our efforts and resources to spearhead joint programs in our region," he stressed.

He mentioned that within the scope of this collaboration, Kazakhstan is keenly interested in sectors such as education, healthcare, digitalization, public administration, and environmental conservation.

"This year, we've launched special programs called 'Dostyk Digitalization,' 'Dostyk Diplomacy,' and 'Avicenna,' aimed at training civil servants from Central Asia. The 'Dostyk Digitalization' program involves participants from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan. 'Dostyk Diplomacy' focuses on fostering exchange among young diplomats. At the upcoming seminar in early April in Almaty, we'll have participation not only from Central Asian countries but also from the Caucasus. 'Avicenna' is an academic exchange program for medical students, and we've received numerous inquiries from students in Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan," explained the chairman of the board.

Speaking about educational grants, Arystanov highlighted that Kazakhstan annually offers over 550 educational grants, with participants from over 30 countries.

"We've set aside 50 grants specifically for citizens of Kyrgyzstan and another 100 for citizens of Tajikistan. There's a similar agreement with Azerbaijan, but, currently, the number of students is relatively small. We're optimistic that this collaboration will grow stronger," he added.