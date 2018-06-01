Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan adamant to step up two-way trade to $1B

1 June 2018 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev met with his Kazakh counterpart Bakytzhan Sagintayev in Dushanbe, Kabar reports.

At the meeting, Kyrgyz PM praised dynamic character of Kazakh-Kyrgyz political and economic dialogue. "Strengthening of strategic partnership with Kazakhstan is one of priorities of Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy," he noted.

He continued by drawing attention of his Kazakhstani colleague to vast potential of Kazakh-Kyrgyz two-way trade.

"Our Presidents set the task to increase mutual trade up to $1 billion," reminded Abylgaziev, adding that the two countries need to step up interaction to increase mutual trade turnover and eliminate existing barriers in trade.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev, in turn, stressed that the tasks set by the Heads of State should be fulfilled and that Kazakhstan is ready to support any initiatives aimed at development and strengthening of bilateral relations.

Wrapping up the meeting, the sides agreed to hold the regular 7th session of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council in Kazakhstan and discussed relevant issues of bilateral cooperation.

Abylgaziev and his CIS colleagues are in Dushanbe to participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakh banks increase loan support of industrial sector
Economy news 11:41
Nursultan Nazarbayev: SCO becomes successful platform for multi-disciplinary co-op
Kazakhstan 11:05
KazPrime indicator value for June 1
Economy news 10:24
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Economy news 31 May 18:51
US sanctions likely to hit trade ties between Iran and Central Asia
Economy news 31 May 18:24
Kazakh National Bank talks development of deposit market
Economy news 31 May 18:00
Iran, Uzbekistan to discuss development of railway infrastructure on Afghan border
Economy news 31 May 15:58
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on May 31
Economy news 31 May 15:27
Kazakhstan launches construction of Big Almaty Ring Road
Economy news 31 May 15:13
Kyrgyzstan provides itself with only three of nine staple goods
Kyrgyzstan 31 May 15:08
Kazakhstan’s SCAT launches Astana-Tomsk flights
Economy news 31 May 12:00
KazPrime indicator value for May 31
Economy news 31 May 10:13
KazPetrol expanding production, export of oil (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 30 May 20:50
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender
Tenders 30 May 20:37
Russia, Kazakhstan to define ownership of technical oil in disputable pipelines
Russia 30 May 17:47
Kazakhstan increases production, export of oil
Oil&Gas 30 May 17:14
Kazakh SCAT airline launches first flight to Europe
Economy news 30 May 15:47
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on May 30
Economy news 30 May 14:26