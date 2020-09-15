Working groups of Kyrgyz, Uzbek governmental delegations meet

Working groups of governmental delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan on delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border held meetings on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The meetings were held in accordance with an agreements between Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov and adviser to the Prime Minister - Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Mehriddin Khayriddinov.

On Aug. 24-27 this year, the Uzbek capital city of Tashkent hosted a talks between the governmental delegations of the two countries.

The Kyrgyz delegation was represented by Special Representative of the Kyrgyz Government on Border Issues in the rank of First Deputy Chief of the Government's Office Nazirbek Borubayev, Director of the State Agency for Land Resources under the Kyrgyz Government Kanybek Botobayev.

During the working retreats in Ala-Buka and Aksy regions of Dzhalal-Abad Oblast, the sides inspected a number of uncoordinated sites, as well as sites included in the agreement on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, signed on Sept. 5, 2017.

Following the meetings, the parties agreed on certain issues.