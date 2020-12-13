Kyrgyzstan’s volume of foreign and mutual trade amounts to USD 4.7B, down by 18%

In January-October 2020, Kyrgyzstan's foreign and mutual trade in goods amounted to USD 4.7 billion, and decreased by 18.1% compared to January-October 2019, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Meanwhile, exports increased by 4.7%, while imports, on the contrary, declined by 26.9%, the press service of the National Statistics Committee said on Thursday.

The volume of the republic's mutual trade with EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member states in January-October 2020 made about USD 2 billion, and decreased by 13.7 % in comparison with January-October 2019.

At the same time, export figures decreased by 12.8 % and imports – down by 13.9 %. Russia (64.1%) and Kazakhstan (33.9%) accounted for the largest share of the republic's mutual trade with EAEU member states.