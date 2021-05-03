Tajikistan opens criminal case against Kyrgyz military personnel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

The General Prosecutor's Office of Tajikistan opened a criminal case against a group of military personnel and citizens of Kyrgyzstan on April 29, 2021, Trend reports citing the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

As reported, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Article 395 (Unleashing or Waging an Aggressive War) and Part 2 of Article 104 (murder of two or more persons, including in connection with the performance of their official activities; committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people; organized group; out of selfish motives, as well as equally associated with robbery or banditry; on the basis of national, racial, religious, regional hatred or enmity, or blood feud) of the Criminal Code of Tajikistan.

At this time, an investigative-operational group has been created, an investigation is underway.

The situation on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan escalated on April 28 after the citizens of Tajikistan began to install surveillance cameras at the water intake in the village of Kok-Tash, Batken region (Kyrgyzstan).

As a result of a skirmish, residents of the two countries began throwing stones at each other. Later, military units from both countries got involved.

A ceasefire was established between the countries from 17.00 (GMT +3). The two sides agreed to jointly patrol border areas to avoid further clashes. Both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan reported dead and injured as a result of the armed clashes.