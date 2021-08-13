Austrian entrepreneurs interested in implementing commercial projects in Kyrgyzstan

A meeting was held on Thursday between Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy Zharasul Abduraimov and Ambassador of Austria to Kyrgyzstan with residence in Nur-Sultan city Willy Kempel, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the need for further deepening of cooperation between the two countries in the trade and economic sphere, the press service of the Kyrgyz Economy Ministry reported.

Zharasul Abduraimovspoke about the investment potential of Kyrgyzstan and proposed cooperation in the field of high technology in transport, healthcare and mechanical engineering. In addition, the deputy minister expressed interest in building a data center in the republic.

Ambassador Willy Kempel informed about the interest of Austrian entrepreneurs in the implementation of commercial projects in the Kyrgyz Republic in the field of agriculture, construction of roads.

Besides, the parties agreed on cooperation through the transfer of knowledge, examples of successful practices and exchange of experience.