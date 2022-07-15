UK and Kyrgyzstan extend agreement for avoidance of double taxation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The UK and Kyrgyzstan agreed to extend an agreement for the avoidance of double taxation, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the UK government.

"The Government of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Kyrgyzstan concluded an Agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital gains," the message says.

Earlier, this treaty was signed by the former Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy Arzybek Kozhoshev and former British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Robin Ord-Smith on June 13, 2017.