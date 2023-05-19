Slovenian ministry talks opportunities to engage in hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Slovenian companies have great possibilities to participate in hydropower projects in Kyrgyzstan, a source at the Ministry of the Economy, Tourism and Sport of Slovenia told Trend.

The ministry noted that Kyrgyzstan devotes a great deal of attention to green transition, improved digital connectivity, and hydropower.

The source said that further opportunities for expanding cooperation are opening up in the construction and upgrading of communication and internet networks in Kyrgyzstan, railway infrastructure projects, automotive and tractor industries, water management, waste management, and safety electronics in the industry, including the gas industry and household use.

The ministry added that Slovenian companies can share their experience in the construction and development of ski centers in Kyrgyzstan, gained in the development of the Krvavec and Kranjska Gora ski resorts, as well as contribute to the development of agro-tourism.

Commenting on the prospects of further development of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Slovenia, the ministry said that they see many opportunities in cooperation in pharmaceutical and chemical industries, hydropower, water management, information and telecommunication technologies, infrastructure construction, electrical engineering, tourism, and agriculture.

The ministry also noted that although no Slovenian direct investment was recorded in Kyrgyzstan, Slovenian companies in the pharmaceutical, chemical, engineering, household appliances industries are present on the market.