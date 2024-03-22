Kyrgyzstan, Russia in talks to increase number of flights

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 22. Kyrgyzstan and Russia are in talks to increase the number of flights between the two countries, said Maksat Usubaliev, Vice President of the Tourism Development Support Fund in Kyrgyzstan, during the Mitt International Tourism Exhibition in Moscow, Trend reports.

He said that currently, based on research, there are approximately 23 flights connecting cities in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan is actively engaged in negotiations and efforts to expand the potential for increasing the number of cities with connected air travel and the frequency of flights between the two countries.

Furthermore, he mentioned that flights from Kyrgyzstan currently serve over 10 cities in Russia. Usubaliev highlighted that the proportion of Russian tourists visiting the country exceeds 9 percent, with Russian travelers consistently ranking among the top five countries in terms of tourist arrivals.

"This trend is primarily influenced by our neighboring countries, with whom we share common borders, with citizens of Uzbekistan accounting for over 60 percent. Russian travelers consistently rank among the top five in terms of arrivals," emphasized Usubaliev.