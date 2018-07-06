Rahmon leaves for Kazakhstan to celebrate Capital City Day

6 July 2018 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has paid a working visit to Kazakhstan at the invitation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the press service of the head of state said.

Tajik president will take part in solemn events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Astana.

Astana and the regions of the country will host various cultural events, concerts, sports competitions, art festivals, and photo contests on the "Capital Day".

Rahmon will hold several bilateral meetings in the capital of Kazakhstan during the visit.

Kazakhstan is marking the Capital City Day on July 6.

The international presentation of Astana as the capital was held on June 10, 1998. It was just on this day that the holiday was celebrated at the city level until 2008, when the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed amendments to the legislation providing for the establishment of a new state holiday Capital City Day on July 6.

Astana received the status of the country’s main city on July 6, 1994, when the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan decided to move the capital from Almaty to the city, which was called Akmola at that time. Officially, the transfer of the capital took place on December 10, 1997, and Akmola was renamed as Astana by the decree of president on May 6, 1998.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
"Astana” financial center's stock exchange launched in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:33
Capital of Kazakhstan Astana marks its 20th anniversary (PHOTO)
Kazakhstan 07:00
Kazakh president: AIFC Exchange has 14 int’l brokers
Kazakhstan 5 July 17:21
EBRD: Astana financial center to help create competitive market in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 5 July 13:32
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull border delimitation issues
Uzbekistan 4 July 19:18
Kazakh national currency to be subject to insignificant volatility
Economy news 4 July 16:14
Latest
North American oil prices down
Economy news 11:33
Armenia's attempts to artificially preserve status quo create big tension, Baku says
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:25
Turkish General Staff: Over 20 PKK terrorists killed
Turkey 11:13
European Commission talks on possibility of funding Azerbaijani scientific project
ICT 11:02
BHOS students won ClimateLaunchpad Azerbaijan 2018 (PHOTO)
Society 10:52
Georgia expects support from Germany at upcoming NATO summit
Georgia 10:51
EBRD reveals factors determining final amount of TAP loan
Oil&Gas 10:37
Gold rises slightly, and silver falls in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:22
Customs revenues of Azerbaijani budget increase
Economy news 10:12