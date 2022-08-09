Renaissance Capital shares forecast on Tajikistan's GDP growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Investment Bank Renaissance Capital shared an updated forecast on Tajikistan's GDP growth in 2022, Trend reports with reference to the bank's report.

According to the Renaissance Capital's forecast, the GDP growth rate in Tajikistan is estimated at 2 percent in 2022. However, when the economy of Tajikistan adjusts to the new circumstances, GDP growth will accelerate to 4 percent in 2023.

The CIS region's economies, despite extensive ties with Russia, are generally showing stronger growth than Renaissance Capital expected in March.

"By the mid-year Tajikistani somoni has not only compensated for their earlier losses but showed solid strengthening relative to the start of the year," the message says.

Notably, Renaissance Capital is a leading emerging and frontier markets focused investment bank founded in 1995 in Russia.