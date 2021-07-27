Central Asian countries discuss implementation of climate policy in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

During the period of July 26-27, 2021, the Fourth Central Asia Conference on Climate Change (CACCC-2021) was held in Tajikistan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Conference was organized by the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) jointly with the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan within the framework of the World Bank / IFAS project “Climate Adaptation and Mitigation Program for Aral Sea Basin” (CAMP4ASB) and was timed to the 20th anniversary of CAREC’s functioning.

The event was attended by the heads of the Ministries of Nature Protection of Central Asian countries, representatives of the parliaments, state entities, academic circles, non-governmental organizations, international organizations and financial institutions.

The main goal of the Conference was to strengthen the Central Asian countries’ dialogue on climate policy implementation with the enhanced role of the civil society, raising the awareness on climate risks and contribution to more active involvement of the region’s governments in addressing them and successful implementation of the Paris Agreement.

The delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Protection took part in the Conference through videoconferencing. It was told about the steps taken in Turkmenistan under the leadership of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov aimed at strengthening the measures on countering the climate change.

The representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the key aspects of cooperation directed at the formulation and efficient implementation of the climate policy in Central Asia.

Special emphasis at the meeting was made on the preparations to the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), COP-26 that is planned to take place in Glasgow in November of 2021.