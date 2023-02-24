Turkmenistan Airlines restores regular flights between Ashgabat and Chinese Beijing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Turkmenistan Airlines will resume regular flights between the cities of Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and Beijing (China) from March 19, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, the flights will be operated twice a week. The first flight will be performed on March 19 (Sunday). Further flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

All passengers traveling to China must provide a paper (printed) PCR test result in the official language of the country of departure or in English from January 17, 2023.

Flights from Turkmenistan to China were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights from Ashgabat to Istanbul (Türkiye), Moscow (Russia), Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Abu Dhabi (UAE), and Dubai (UAE).