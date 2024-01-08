Canadian Arton Capital airs Turkmenistan's rating in top global privilege passports

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 8. Turkmenistan took the 79th position in the latest World Passport Index compiled by the Canadian Arton Capital consulting company, Trend reports.

According to the ranking, citizens of Turkmenistan can visit 18 countries without visas, obtain visas on arrival in another 45 countries, and require a pre-entry visa in 135 countries.

The UAE passport topped the ranking, allowing its citizens to visit 132 countries visa-free, obtain visas upon arrival in 48 countries, and require a pre-arranged visa for only 18 countries.

Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the Netherlands jointly hold the second rank, whose citizens must obtain a visa in advance to visit 20 countries.

Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, and Luxembourg collectively occupy the third position, with compulsory visas needed for visits to 21 countries.

The rating is based on the number of countries that the passport holder can visit without a visa as well as the countries where the passport holder can receive a visa on arrival.