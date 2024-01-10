Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan outline co-op plans for 2024

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 10. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have outlined plans for the development of cooperation for 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Turkmen Foreign Minister Ahmed Kurbanov and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ashgabat Askar Tazhibayev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in a wide range of areas of cooperation.

The diplomats reviewed the practical implementation of the agreements reached earlier, including during high-level visits, and also discussed the prospects for the development of Turkmen-Kazakh relations for 2024.

At the same time, the parties noted the importance of holding inter-ministerial consultations, organizing regular bilateral visits and contacts at the highest level.

In addition, the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, holding regular meetings and consultations between parliamentarians of the two countries was emphasized, and positive experience of interaction and support within such organizations as the OSCE, the UN, and the OIC was noted.

Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan occupies an important place in the strategy of strengthening economic and diplomatic relations in the region.

Both countries are constantly interested in expanding joint projects, especially in the fields of energy, transport and trade.

