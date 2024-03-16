Tokyo set to host Turkmen-Japanese Business Forum

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 16. The Turkmen-Japanese Business Forum, with the participation of representatives of small and medium-sized enterprises, is scheduled to be held on March 27 in Tokyo, Trend reports.

According to the official source, Batyr Atdaev, Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan's Government, made this announcement during a Cabinet meeting held on March 15 this year.

The Deputy Chairman noted that during the forum, opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment, industry, transport, and logistics, as well as in the private sector, will be considered.

According to Atdaev, it is also planned to hold an introductory presentation of the ongoing work on the creation of the national pavilion of Turkmenistan at the upcoming World EXPO 2025 in Japan.

To note, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov visited Japan in late January 2024.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings in the government, parliament, relevant ministries and departments, as well as with the leadership of financial and export credit agencies and leading Japanese companies, where they discussed further prospects for the development of cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel