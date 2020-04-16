USAID sends large shipment of food to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 16 April 2020 15:24 (UTC+04:00)
USAID sends large shipment of food to Uzbekistan

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16:

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) delivered 131,320 kilograms of food aid worth almost $400,000 to Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent.

This food aid will reach more than 35,000 Uzbekistan's most vulnerable citizens and will be distributed to 144 health and social protection institutions. The list includes institutions providing quarantine services related to COVID-19, long-term care for patients with multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, orphanages and psychiatric institutions, the report said.

The delivery contains a mixture of dried vegetables and legumes enriched with vitamins and minerals to be used in health and social care facilities, as well as in households.

Since 2009, almost 1,163 tons of food worth over $3.2 million have been delivered to Uzbekistan within the USAID's international food aid program. This humanitarian aid shipment is based on a long-term U.S. investment of more than $122 million in health care and more than a billion dollars in total aid over the past 20 years.

This food aid will be distributed in cooperation with the Soglom Avlod Uchun charity foundation and Resource and Policy Exchange, Inc. of US. (RPX).

The Soglom Avlod Uchun Foundation works to improve the health of women and children, as well as to help vulnerable segments of the population in Uzbekistan.

The main goal of RPX is to improve health standards and access to information through the provision of technical assistance, such as food and pharmaceuticals.

