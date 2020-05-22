COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan exceeds 3,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The total number of coronavirus-infected people in Uzbekistan has reached 3,006, Trend reports on May 22 with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 2,407 patients have fully recovered in the country, 13 have died.

Earlier, Uzbekistan has divided the country into certain "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regard to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level.

The Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine until 1 June 2020.

Since May 15, the Special Republican Commission has lifted some restrictions on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

The following restrictions in the zones have been lifted:

In the "red" zones it is allowed: Craftsmanship on an individual basis; maintenance of cars and agricultural machinery; repair of electronic devices (computers and household appliances) and mobile devices; rental and leasing services; provision of accounting services (audit, tax consulting, etc.).

"Yellow" zones: In addition to the above-mentioned activities, the following has been allowed - real estate activities; advertising and marketing activities; activities of private employment agencies; activities of parks (except for attractions, entertainment facilities and fast food outlets).

Parks and recreation areas will be allowed in groups (no more than two people, except family groups) from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (GMT+5) in strict compliance with quarantine requirements.

In "green" regions, in addition to the activities listed above, activities of open sports stadiums with artificial surface (provided that the number of visitors is limited, without the use of changing rooms and showers and observance of social distance), museum activities (with a limit on the number of visitors and maintaining the distance), veterinary services, building maintenance and landscaping are allowed.

The "red" zones include Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic, Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Samarkand, Bukhara, Syrdarya and Tashkent regions (also divided into "zones").

The "yellow" zones include Khorezm region and Tashkent city.

The "green" zones include Navoi, Jizzak, Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions.

In the "green" zones, free movement of cars and motor vehicles without special stickers is allowed. In "red" and "yellow" zones personal transport movement is allowed in certain hours (from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, GMT+5).

Recently, Zarafshan city of Navoi region was transferred from the "yellow" zone to the "red" zone.

Moreover, Uzbekistan declared Jizzakh, Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions were declared free from COVID-19.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini