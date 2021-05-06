Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Klavdiya Romakayeva

The number of people vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan has exceeded one million, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, 45,616 people received the COVID-19 vaccine on May 5. In particular, 34,089 people received the first dose, and 11,527 people received the second dose. A total of 32,533 people across the country received the second dose of the vaccine.

It is noted that the regions with the largest number of vaccinated people in Uzbekistan fall on Fergana region – 128,800 people, Andijan region – 118,000 people, and Namangan region – 108,500 people.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It is noted that vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

