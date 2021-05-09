Uzbekistan increases export of textile products
In Q1 2021, Uzbekistan exported $637.7 million worth of textile products to 54 countries, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The figure is more by $174.9 million compared to the same period last year, the Statistics Committee said.
According to the committee’s report, a total of 5,080 textile enterprises produced 11.5 trillion soums worth of goods during the period under review.
In the total volume of items produced by textile enterprises in the country, Fergana (15%), Kashkadarya (9.8%) and Tashkent (9.1%) regions have the highest share.
In 2020, Uzbekistan exported textile products for $1.9 billion to 70 foreign countries.
