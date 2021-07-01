US delivers food aid to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

The US through its Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered 131 tons of food aid worth almost $400,000 to Uzbekistan, the press service of the US Embassy in the country said, Trend reports referring to gazeta.uz.

According to the embassy, the shipment contains a nutritious vegetable and legume mix for distribution to health and social care settings, as well as vulnerable households.

The aid is expected to reach over 30,000 Uzbek citizens in more than 130 health and social protection facilities, including those providing COVID-19 quarantine services, long-term care for patients with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis, orphanages, and psychiatric institutions.

Since 2010, almost 1,300 tons of food aid worth more than $3.5 million have been delivered within USAID’s International Food Relief Partnership program to Uzbekistan. In total, 65 million portions have been distributed to more than 240,000 people in all regions of the country.

Mikaela Meredith, USAID Uzbekistan Mission Director said that this program is aimed to support the most vulnerable citizens by providing them with adequate, safe and nutritious food to support a healthy and productive life.

The donated food, called Harvest Lentil Pro (manufactured by the US Breedlove Dehydrated Foods company) is comprised of dried carrots, onions, rice, and lentils. The food is specially formulated to provide an organism with micronutrients and increase daily calorie and protein consumption has a long-term lifetime without refrigeration and is easy to prepare in a variety of ways.

The aid will be distributed by the US Resource and Policy Exchange non-profit organization in collaboration with the Sog’lom Avlod Uchun international charitable foundation (Uzbekistan).

The US made more than $122 million worth of long-term investment in the public health of Uzbekistan and over $1 billion in total aid over the past 20 years, added the embassy.