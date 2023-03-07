Uzbek trade association eyes boosting exports to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Uzbekistan's Uzcharmsanoat plans to increase its exports of leather, footwear, and fur products to Azerbaijan, Fakhriddin Boboev, Chairman of the Uzcharmsanoat association, told Trend.

According to Boboev, Uzbek enterprises, such as Sanfa Leather LLC, Ravon Taraqqiyot Orzusi LLC, Poyafzal Servis Urgut LLC, Mekhovaya Moda LLC, and others, exported leather, footwear, and fur products worth $94,600 to Azerbaijan in January 2022.

He added that, in total, Uzbekistan plans to increase the value of leather, footwear, and fur products exports up to $500,000 in 2023.

"At the moment, work is underway to increase the export of leather and footwear products manufactured in our country to Azerbaijan. In particular, regular contacts have been established with large enterprises of Azerbaijan to ensure their participation in international exhibitions held in Uzbekistan," he noted.

Boboev emphasized that this year, Uzbekistan considers implementing 175 investment projects for the creation of new enterprises in 2023, as well as attracting $420 million of investments within the framework of modernization programs of existing capacities.

"As a result of the implementation of the program for this year, an additional 230 million square decimeters of leather, 30.4 million pairs of shoes, 813,000 units of leather goods, 30 square meters of artificial leather and accessories will be produced in the country, 4,500 tons of wool, as well as import-substituting products, such as glue, will be produced in Uzbekistan," he added.