Uzbek president notes importance of expanding practical partnership within ECO framework

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 8. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri, Trend reports.

The sides considered issues of further development of practical interaction within the framework of the association, as well as enhancing the effectiveness of this multilateral structure.

President of Uzbekistan noted that there is a great potential for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, primarily through the implementation of joint projects and programs in trade, transport, investment, innovation, ecology, tourism.

The Secretary-General expressed sincere gratitude for Uzbekistan's active participation in the ECO activities and high-level preparation of the next ECO summit, which will be held for the first time in Tashkent under the motto "Together Towards Economic Stability and Development".

The sides noted with deep satisfaction the consistent implementation of Uzbekistan's initiatives put forward during the Ashgabat summit in 2021.

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the agenda of the forthcoming Tashkent meeting of the ECO leaders.