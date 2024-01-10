China plans to build cocoon processing plant in Uzbekistan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 10 January 2024 07:45 (UTC +04:00)
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 10. China plans to build a cocoon processing plant in Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Agriculture said, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Committee for Development of the Silk and Wool Industry, Ikboljon Ergashev, met with a representative of the Chinese company Anhui Mulberry Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Liu Qinghu.

At the meeting, the sides discussed issues of attracting Chinese investments to Uzbekistan, including the construction of a new cocoon processing enterprise, the creation of mulberry plantations, and jobs.

In particular, the representatives noted that 600 new workplaces will be created as a result of the project's realization.

Earlier, a delegation from Uzbekistan's Andijan area led by regional governor Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov and over 300 Chinese businessmen, representatives of important firms, attended a large business forum in the Chinese city of Tianjin. The sides signed agreements and memoranda.

