Uzbekistan, UK discuss bilateral cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 12. Uzbekistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Muzaffar Madrakhimov held a meeting with British Deputy Foreign Minister Leo Docherty on January 10, Trend reports.

The sides exchanged views on the state and prospective directions of deepening Uzbek-British dialog in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres, as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events.

Relations between Uzbekistan and the UK have been developing intensively in recent years, and the mutually beneficial partnership in all aspects of the agenda has been steadily expanding. It was emphasized that economic diplomacy is regarded as one of the key components of bilateral cooperation.

The deputy foreign ministers of the two countries also discussed topical international and regional matters.

Earlier, Uzbekistan and the UK signed a joint road map on the development of trade and investment ties.

The document was signed during the 27th meeting of the Uzbek-British Trade and Industry Council (UBTIC) held in London. The event was attended by the heads of trade ministries and departments of the two countries, as well as industry associations and banks.