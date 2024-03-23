Trade turnover volume between Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan revealed

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 23. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $23 million from January through February 2024, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, this figure is $11.1 million lower than the previous year ($34.1 million).



During this period, Uzbek imports from Azerbaijan reached $3.8 million. Exports represented 0.08 percent of total foreign trade turnover.



Furthermore, between January and February, the country's exports to Azerbaijan totaled $19.2 million, accounting for 0.79 percent of total international trade turnover.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan's commercial turnover in 2023 was $178.7 million.

Uzbek imports from Azerbaijan totaled $47.1 million, $700,000 higher than the same period in 2022 ($46.4 million), while its exports to Azerbaijan totaled $131.6 million in 2023, down $5.2 million from the same time in 2022 ($136.8 million).

Moreover, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover from January through February 2024 increased by 0.77 percent, or $55.186 million, compared to the same period in 2023, from $7.1 billion to $7.2 billion.