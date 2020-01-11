International airlines resume flights to Iran

TEHRAN,Iran, Jan.11

Trend:

The international airlines have resumed their flights through Iran, following the horrible Ukraine plane crash, said deputy director of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Morteza Dehghan, Trend reports via Iran's Roads and Urban Development ministry's official website.

Previously, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran released a statement saying that the Ukrainian aircraft was unintentionally shot down, due to a human error.

"The flights have been resumed since for these international airlines Iran is the shortest route to their destinations and is economically profitable in terms of fuel consumption," he said.

Deghgan said that Iran's airspace is in normal state as of now.

"Some of airlines have temporary canceled flights, but have resumed them since then," he said.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Iran on Jan. 8. There were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board. The passengers of the plane were citizens of Iran, Canada, Germany, the UK, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine, while the crew members were all Ukrainians. The plane crashed shortly after taking off.

Germany’s Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines suspended flights to Tehran until Jan. 20. French airline KLM Air France suspended flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace. Norwegian Air Shuttle said it is rerouting Dubai flights, Reuters reported earlier.

Meanwhile Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways continues to operate flights to Tehran and in Iranian airspace. Aeroflot, Kuwait Airways, China Southern Airlines, Oman Air and Oman’s SalamAir are scheduled to operate flights to Tehran over the weekend.

