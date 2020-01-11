International airlines resume flights to Iran

11 January 2020 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN,Iran, Jan.11

Trend:

The international airlines have resumed their flights through Iran, following the horrible Ukraine plane crash, said deputy director of Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Morteza Dehghan, Trend reports via Iran's Roads and Urban Development ministry's official website.

Previously, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran released a statement saying that the Ukrainian aircraft was unintentionally shot down, due to a human error.

"The flights have been resumed since for these international airlines Iran is the shortest route to their destinations and is economically profitable in terms of fuel consumption," he said.

Deghgan said that Iran's airspace is in normal state as of now.

"Some of airlines have temporary canceled flights, but have resumed them since then," he said.

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Iran on Jan. 8. There were 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board. The passengers of the plane were citizens of Iran, Canada, Germany, the UK, Sweden, Afghanistan and Ukraine, while the crew members were all Ukrainians. The plane crashed shortly after taking off.

Germany’s Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines suspended flights to Tehran until Jan. 20. French airline KLM Air France suspended flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace. Norwegian Air Shuttle said it is rerouting Dubai flights, Reuters reported earlier.

Meanwhile Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways continues to operate flights to Tehran and in Iranian airspace. Aeroflot, Kuwait Airways, China Southern Airlines, Oman Air and Oman’s SalamAir are scheduled to operate flights to Tehran over the weekend.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran's Prosecutor General: Those who shot down Ukrainian plane must be identified
Iran 12:06
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 11
Finance 12:02
Rouhani enraged over Iran shooting down Ukrainian plane
Iran 10:22
Zarif: Ukrainian plane was shot down due to human error
Iran 09:13
Iranian Armed Forces: Ukrainian plane was unintentionally shot down
Politics 08:41
EASA recommends avoiding flights below 25,000 feet over Iran
Europe 03:35
Latest
Fruit, vegetable clusters in two regions of Uzbekistan to increase exports in 2020
Business 12:07
Georgia’s Turnava calls on Pashiyan to familiarize himself with elementary methodology
South Caucasus 12:07
Iran's Prosecutor General: Those who shot down Ukrainian plane must be identified
Iran 12:06
Turkmen oil concern opens tender to buy various equipment
Tenders 12:02
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 11
Finance 12:02
Turkmen oil refinery opens tender to purchase equipment
Tenders 11:59
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:59
National Bank of Georgia joins International Organization of Pension Supervisors
Finance 11:53
Uzbekneftegaz, Epsilon continue work on gas pipeline construction
Construction 11:35