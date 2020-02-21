Head of Tehran City Council: parliamentary elections important for country

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.21

Trend:

Parliamentary elections are important for Iran's future and people should pay attention to this event, said the Head of Tehran City Council.

It's necessary for people to participate in the elections, and they should come to polling stations and vote, which is important for their own future," said Mohsen Hashemi, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"There are candidates who can play an effective role in the people's lives," he added.

"The parliamentary elections are important not only for Iran; right now the whole world follows the events in Iran and awaits its path in the aftermath of election," Hashemi stressed.

According to the Central Election Commission of Iran, more than 7,100 candidates are competing for 290 MP seats in the 11th parliamentary elections. There are 57,918,000 eligible voters in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The elections are being held in 208 constituencies at 54,000 polling stations.