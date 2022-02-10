Iran to continue enhancing missile power: military chief

Iran will continue its development of missile power to deter its enemies, Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Making the remarks in the unveiling ceremony of a ballistic missile in the capital Tehran, Bagheri said that the missile power against aggressors and oppressors of the Islamic republic has become more powerful and "will continue its path of growth, promotion and excellence both in terms of quantity and quality," official news agency IRNA reported.

"The deterrent power of Iran is dynamic and not static. We have to increase our power day by day in carrying out the order of the commander-in-chief of Iran's Armed Forces (the supreme leader) and to continue the path of the precious martyrs, not only in equipment and weapons which have been very important..., but also in the important field of human resources who use these weapons," he noted.