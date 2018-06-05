Sukhoi's new planes to need no OFAC permission - Iranian official (Exclusive)

Tehran, Iran, June 5
By Kamyar Eghbalnejad- Trend:
Maqsood Asadi Samani, the secretary of the Iranian Aviation and Space Industries Association, said the Russian-made Sukhoi’s new planes will not need a US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) permission in order to be added to Iran’s aviation fleet.
Sukhoi’s new planes will have modifications and no longer will require an OFAC permission, Asadi Samani told the Trend news agency on June 3.
Under the US sanctions, manufacturers selling planes to Iran need a license from the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) if at least 10% of the plane's components are of American origin.
Elsewhere in the interview, he referred to Sukhoi’s planes’ safety and said, "Any aircraft that wants to fly for Iran must receive a license from Iran Civil Aviation Organization".
Apparently, this organization is the only authority in charge of granting the license to the Russian company before giving a final approval for its inclusion in Iran’s aviation fleet, he said.
"And if this becomes a cause for concern, the license would not be issued," the official added.
Asadi Samani further referred to recent remarks by Iran Air chief Farzaneh Sharafbafi that the planes of Iranian airliners are expected to be refused fuel at some foreign airports under US impending sanctions, and said this is not the first time we are going to be targeted by such sanctions and that we can manage this.
We should wait and see what the future might hold, he added.
US President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington was walking away from the nuclear agreement, which was reached in 2015 between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, Britain, France, Russia and China - plus Germany.
Trump also said he would reinstate US nuclear sanctions on Iran and impose "the highest level" of economic bans on the Islamic Republic.
The US sanctions have a 180-day period during which buyers should "wind down" purchases.
