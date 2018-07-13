Japan voices full support for JCPOA

Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba said on Friday that Japan fully supports Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – and urges other countries to respect the deal as well, IRNA reported.

Akiba made the remarks during a ceremony when Iran's newly-appointed ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahhed presented him a copy of his credentials.

Noting that the 90th anniversary of the beginning of Iran-Japan relations will be in the next year, the official expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will further expand in the future.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, said that a balanced development of relations between Iran and Japan is what Iran expects.

Rahmani Movahhed was the deputy head of Iran's Tourism, Cultural Heritage and Handicraft Organization for tourism affairs, during President Hassan Rouhani's first term of office. During his tenure, Iran was listed for the first time among the first fifty countries in term of attracting foreign tourists.

He replaces Reza Nazar Ahari who was Iran's ambassador to Japan since 2012.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news