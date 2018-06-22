Belgrade after win-win trade with Iran – Serbian President

Tehran, Iran, June 22

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Belgrade plans to increase its economic cooperation with Iran and looks forward to win-win trade with the Islamic Republic.

“Given the resolve and seriousness that I see in the Iranian ministry of industry, mine and trade, conditions for win-win cooperation between the two countries have been certainly created,” Vucic said on June 21 during a joint press conference with Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari in Belgrade, Shata News reported.

The briefing came after the two attended the 15th session of Iran-Serbia joint economic commission, which opened in Belgrade on Thursday.

"We are looking for the best cooperation models to improve our ties with Iran," Vucic said.

Shariatmadari, for his part, underlined the need to increase mutual cooperation between the two nations in the sectors of agriculture, energy and tourism.

During the session, attended by senior Iranian and Serbian officials, Iran and Serbia inked three memorandums of understanding to promote cooperation.

The first agreement was the MoU of the 15th session of the joint economic cooperation commission.

The Iranian minister also inked another MoU with Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Z. Mihajlović on mutual cooperation in aviation sphere.

Shariatmadari and the Serbian minister of agriculture signed another MoU on fighting pests and plant protection and quarantine.

In 2017, the government of Serbia announced that in order to improve bilateral relations as well as to attract tourists and investors to Serbia, it had passed a legislation to abolish visa requirements for citizens of Iran and India intending to travel to the country.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in February visited Belgrade to explore the avenues for expanding economic relations between the two countries.

In a meeting with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, Zarif named oil, gas, petrochemicals, mines, agriculture and IT as some areas appropriate for expansion of ties between the two countries.

