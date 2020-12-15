Iranian parliament adopts legislation on presidential candidates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Iranian parliament has adopted a decision on the absence of dual citizenship in the presidential elections, Trend reports citing the Iranian parliament's official website.

According to the report, 193 MPs voted in favor of the decision, 31 against and 2 abstained.

This step was taken to eliminate a shortcoming in the election code related to the fact that the president is an Iranian citizen.

Thus, the candidates for the presidency of Iran should not have a history of living in other countries.

Under the changes, presidential candidates should not have the permits as Green Cards now or in the past.

Iran's 13th presidential election will be held on June 18, 2021. The registration of the candidates for the presidential elections will begin on May 21.