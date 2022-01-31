Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold trilateral meeting in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A trilateral meeting of Iranian, Azerbaijani and Turkish officials will be held in Tehran in the near future, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to Khatibzadeh, a number of issues, including regional cooperation will be discussed at the meeting.

The spokesman did not disclose the date of the meeting.

---

