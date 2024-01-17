Iran - isolated country, Iraqi FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Recent events show that Iran is an isolated country in the world, said Fuad Hussein, minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Trend reports.

According to him, Iraq condemns the Iranian armed forces' missile attacks on Iraqi territory and considers it to be against international law.

The minister added that Iraq has taken various steps in this direction and appealed to the UN Security Council.

"In my opinion, Iraq's position against Iran will be supported in detail," Hussein said.

Hussein noted that it is regrettable that Iraqi citizens suffer from the tension between Israel and Iran.

On the night of January 16, Iran fired rockets at the facilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iraq. 4 people died as a result of the attacks.