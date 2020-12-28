Iran's EIKO announces readiness to produce COVID-19 vaccine after final approval

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec. 28

The head of Iran's Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) announced its readiness to produce 12 million doses of the domestic made coronavirus vaccine within 6 months after its final approval.



The head of EIKO Mohammad Mokhber, visited the site prepared for the production of Iranian coronavirus vaccines today on Sunday, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.



Referring to the site he says that, we will set up a comprehensive vaccine production center which will be ready to produce 90 percent of the country's needed vaccines.



"To date, 60,000 people have contacted the 4030 system to register as volunteers for the human trial phase of the coronavirus vaccine,” he said. “36,000 people have finalized their registration after learning the necessary conditions. However, we can not accept more than 56 people. These 56 people will be selected through a diverse age, gender, and living location.”

Mokhber announced that the human test phase will start in the next two or three days.



"The Iranian Coronavirus vaccine is nothing less than the vaccines made in other parts of the world,” he said adding that the vaccine produced by the scientists of the EIKO will have the least side effects.